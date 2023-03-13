TNI Evening News Headlines – March 13, 2023

➡️ Odisha Districts on Alert amid rising cases of H3N2 influenza and CoVID-19 across the country.

➡️ Former Maoist leader Tapan Shah who was earlier arrested in connection with abduction of former Malkangiri collector R Vineel Krishna arrested from Andhra on charges of duping people.

➡️ More than 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi refugees residing in Odisha, says Minister Tusharkanti Behera in the State Assembly.

➡️ Largest cough syrup racket busted in Bolangir, police arrested 35 cough syrup mafias and seized ‘Eskuf’ cough syrup bottles worth Rs 35 lakh. 2 Crore Rupees of Supplier company has been freezed.

➡️ Supreme Court directs to list the petitions related to legal recognition of same-sex marriage, further hearing on April 18.

➡️ Supreme Court asked Centre to increase the pension amount for senior citizens and take steps to set up old age home in each district.

➡️ Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik death case: Won’t cooperate until investigating officer is changed,’ says farmhouse owner Vikas Malu’s wife.