Arup Patnaik likely to be fielded from Puri Lok Sabha Seat

TNI Bureau: Puri Lok Sabha is all set to witness a high-voltage contest with ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) showing no sign to give an inch to BJP, which has been marching ahead here over the last few years.

BJD is likely to field former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Convener of Odisha-Mo Parivar, Arup Patnaik from Puri Lok Sabha seat. Arup had contested from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in 2019, but lost to BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi by just over 23,000 votes.

Since BJD is giving top priority to Puri following the completion of grand Puri Parikrama project, it was the first Lok Sabha constituency among the 21 seats in Odisha to get the nod. As Arup Patnaik hails from Delang area, BJD is confident of projecting him as a local man with good track record in administration and social service.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the other hand, BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidate and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has been very much active in Puri Parliamentary constituency and maintained good rapport with the common people since his narrow defeat by 11,714 votes in 2019. BJP has always put this seat on its priority list along with Bhubaneswar.

The ‘Battle of Puri’ would be very interesting in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Both parties as well as the candidates will give their best efforts to win this prestigious seat with spiritual importance. #PiN #Insight

According to the confidential sources, all MLA candidates under Puri Lok Sabha Constituency have been finalised – Sunil Mohanty (Puri), Sanjay Dasburma (Satyabadi), Rudra Maharathy (Pipili), Uma Samantaray (Brahmagiri), Arun Sahoo (Nayagarh), Prasanna Patasani (Chilika), Satya Narayan Pradhan (Ranapur). We are awaiting an official confirmation. #TNI #PiN