Arpan Rath Controversy in Odisha

Whether carrying Lord Jagannatha in pick-up vehicles, trolleys or abandoning him after the work, the Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project ‘Arpan Rath’ has courted controversy, due to the mismanagement of people at the ground.

In many cases, it can be seen that people in charge of rituals and management, lack the basic courtesy, sense or respect and disrespect Mahaprabhu, Lord of the Universe, giving Opposition a chance to raise the issue.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi and Congress leader Bijoy Pattnaik has targeted the Odisha Government and called for an end to further insult to Lord Jagannatha, saying Jagannatha culture does not allow door-to-door “begging of rice”.

The Arpan Rath controversy has triggered a storm in Odisha ahead of January 17 Parikrama Project inauguration.