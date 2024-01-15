TNI Evening News Headlines – January 15, 2024

➡️A four-layer security cover will be in placed in Puri town for the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa on January 17. Odisha Police DGP Arun Sarangi along with other senior officials reviews security arrangements.
➡️World’s largest open-air theatre Dhanu Jatra of Bargarh inaugurated.
➡️IMD app to provide panchayat-level weather forecast in Odia.
➡️Former CM Giridhar Gamang, his wife & ex-MLA Hema Gamang, son Sishir Gamang along with former MP Sanjay Bhoi will join Congress on January 17 in Delhi.
➡️Junior Teacher (Schematic) -2023 results are out and are available in OSEPA Website (https://osepa.odisha.gov.in).
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin; discussed bilateral cooperation.
➡️Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares details of ‘Prana Pratishtha’ and related events.
➡️Over 24.8 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in India in 9 years: NITI Aayog Report.
➡️Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reaches Nagaland.
➡️ED arrests Congress leader and former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in money laundering case.
➡️Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asks airlines to appropriately sensitise staff at airports to communicate and inform accurate real-time information to passengers about flight delays caused by adverse weather conditions.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Karbi Anglong, Assam: National Center for Seismology.
➡️After ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another true story to life with ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. The film will be released on 15th March 2024.
➡️India, Iran sign agreement on development of Chabahar Port after External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
➡️Ship struck by missile off Yemen in Gulf of Aden is a US-owned vessel: Private security firms.
