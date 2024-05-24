Aparajita Sarangi seeks CAPF Deployment in Sensitive Booths

TNI Bureau: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi has sought deployment of CAPF in sensitive booths that come under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha segment, where voting will be held tomorrow.

Sarangi has written a letter to Khordha Collector & Returning Officer regarding possible rigging by two retired police officials at Ward no 46 of Bhubaneswar Central – Bayababa Matha area and Saheed Nagar, at Unit 8 – Mali Sahi, and also in Khordha Municipality Area.

The saffron leader has urged the district collector to ensure deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all these areas along with sector officers and sector magistrate. She also alleged that two former Police Officers have been assigned the task of rigging.

It is to be noted here that Bhubaneswar is one of the six parliamentary constituencies where voting will be held tomorrow. Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Puri are the other five Lok Sabha seats where the poling will be held. The 42 assembly seats coming under these six parliamentary constituencies will also go to the poll tomorrow.