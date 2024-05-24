Arabinda Padhee gets additional charge of SJTA Chief Administrator

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has given the additional charge of Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Puri to senior IAS officer Arabinda Padhee, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture & FE Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary of H, T & H Department.

Padhee has been given the additional charge as the incumbent Chief Administrator Vir Vikram Yadav has been granted permission to visit Canada on personal grounds.

“Vir Vikram Yadav, the Principal Secretary of Works Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary of FS & CW Department & Chief Administrator, SJTA, Puri is granted ex-Indian EL for period of 21 days with effect from May 22 to June 11 along with headquarters leaving permission in order to visit Canada on personal grounds under tule 10 & 11 of IAS (Leave) Rules, 1955,” read a notification issued by the General Administration and P.G Department of the State government.

“Hemant Sharma, the Principal Secretary of Industries Department is allowed to remain in charge of the office of the Principal Secretary of Works Department and Principal Secretary of FS & CW Department in addition to his own duties during the above absence period of Vir Vikram Yadav,” the notification added.

The official notification further said that Arabinda Padhee, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture & FE Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary of H, T & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of the office of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), in addition to his own duties during the above absence period of Vir Vikram Yadav.