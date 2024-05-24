Pre-Poll Violence reported from Athagarh & Pipili

TNI Bureau: Just a day before the third phase election in Odisha, at least nine persons were reportedly injured following pre-poll violence in Pipili, Athagarh, Angul and two villages in Nayagarh district on Friday.

Five persons including a minor boy were injured after a clash between two groups at Taradinga village Harijan Sahi under Athagarh police limits in Cuttack district.

According to sources, a political outfit suspected to be of BJD was allegedly distributing cash and liquor, which was protested by the opposition following which they started attacking and pelting stones at each other. Later, a team of cops from Athagarh police reached the village and began an investigation into the matter.

The critically injured minor boy was shifted to Cuttack Shishu Bhawan while others are undergoing treatment in nearby hospital, said sources.

Likewise, a pre-poll violence broke out at Sahajpur panchayat in Pipili of Puri district in which three people including Samiti Sabhya member Gadadhar Parida were injured after being allegedly attacked by some BJD supporters. Parida got his leg fractured, while the other two received severe injuries on their heads.

BJP Pipili Assembly candidate Ashrit Pattnayak alleged that the local sarpanch and his father attacked the Samiti member.

Soon, the locals gheraoed Pipili police station demanding action against the attackers following which police detained three persons for their alleged involvement in the attack.

In the third such pre-poll violence case, a BJP worker allegedly attacked a BJD worker identified as Govind Pradhan with a sword at Chhendipada in Angul district after a clash ensued between both the political parties over a petty discussion.

Meanwhile, the local police is said to have started a probe into the matter.

This apart, the people of Bhagabanpur village in Bhapur Tehsil and at Biridi village in Khandapada block of Nayagarh d also alleged that some miscreants have been terrorising then with swords and others weapons and forcing them to vote for the BJD candidates.