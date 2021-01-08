Aparajita Sarangi lists 17 ‘Political Murders’ in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP’s National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi has written a letter to Odisha DGP, listing 17 BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the state in the recent past.

The list includes the recent double murder in Mahanga, that witnessed the death of Senior BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Divyasing Baral.

Aparajita expressed concerns that the instances of political violence, especially against the BJP workers, have seen upward trend in the last few years. She lamented the increasing crime rate in Odisha and disproportionately low conviction rate.

List of Deceased BJP Workers:

1. Salman Rout (Tarbha, Dhenkanal)

2. Sapan Babali (Tamasa Panchayat, Malkangiri)

3. Uttam Biswal (Udala, Mayurbhanj)

4. Minati Sabar (Karmada, Gajapati)

5. Suresh Rout (Bant, Bhadrak)

6. Kameswar Palka (Bandhugaon, Koraput)

7. Rohit Pradhan (Bhundimuhan, Balangir)

8. Abhilas Bag (Palugaon, Rayagada)

9. Sisir Nayak (Buguda, Ganjam)

10. Bulu Pradhan (Hinjili, Ganjam)

11. Pitambar Swain (Mardhakot, Ganjam)

12. Balaram Jena (Karandipatana, Patkura, Kendrapara)

13. Mamatarani Samal (Kansar, Kendrapara)

14. Chitrasen Jena (Badapokharia, Jankia, Khordha)

15. Manguli Jena (Badapokharia, Jankia, Khordha)

16. Kulamani Baral (Mahanga, Cuttack)

17. Divyasing Baral (Mahanga, Cuttack)

In the above cases, either the culprits have not been nabbed or have got baol because of poor investigation, she alleged.

“Odisha fared worst among the States with an abysmal conviction rate (5.7%) in 2018 as per the NCRB report. The latest NCRB report 2019 has placed Odisha at second position among the states to have witnessed the highest number of women molestation cases,” wrote Aparajita Sarangi.

“It is pertinent to mention here that BJP workers can not be the victims of political vendetta. It is the duty of the police to ensure maintenance of law and order and prevent continued perpetration of such heinous crimes. If the State Government fails do so, then it will not be far when we will see West Bengal like scenario in Odisha,” she warned.

Aparajita Sarangi requested the DGP to share the status report on all these 17 killings listed in the letter.