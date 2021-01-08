BJP vs BJD Battle intensifies in Odisha

TNI Bureau: On her second visit to Odisha after she took over as the BJP’s Odisha In-Charge, Daggubati Purandeswari continued to launch scathing attacks on the BJD Government, accusing it of indifference towards crime against women and children. She also slammed the Naveen Patnaik Government over Mahanga Double Murder case seeking justice for the slain BJP leaders.

Citing Pari Murder Case, Corruption allegations against Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain’s brother and alleged involvement of Minister Pratap Jena in Mahanga double murder case, Purandeswari minced no words to wage a battle against the ruling party and its leadership. She also alleged large-scale irregularities in PMAY during implementation by the State Government.

“Come out of your home, listen to the people and resolve their issues,” she dared CM Naveen Patnaik.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra lashed out at Purandeswari and wondered if she did not have news about the arrests made in Mahanga Double Murder case within 48 hours. 7 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

“Seems the BJP’s Odisha In-Charge is also unaware that the BJD Government has Zero Tolerance on Violence and has always taken the strictest action against the culprits due to which the people of Odisha have been blessing the BJD for five successive terms in Government,” added Sasmit Patra.

“BJD is committed to ensure justice in this case and strictest action is being taken,” he added.