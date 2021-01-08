Tribute to Legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra

TNI Bureau: An indebted State as well as Classical Dance lovers across the country pay rich tributes to Legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, an Indian Classical Dancer & Exponent of Odissi Dance, on his Birth Anniversary today.

Born in Raghurajpur, Puri on 8th January, 1926, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra did extensive research on Gotipua and Mahari Dance, which helped him restructure the Odissi dance.

He revived and popularised the Odissi Dance on the national and global arena. He was also a master of instruments such as Mardala and Tabla.

Being from historic place of Raghurajpur, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra was also skilled in the traditional Pattachitra painting.

He won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1966) followed by Padma Shri (1974), Padma Bhushan (1988), Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (1991), and Padma Vibhushan (2000).

Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra breathed his last in Bhubaneswar on 7th April, 2004 at the age of 78.