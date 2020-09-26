Aparajita Sarangi appointed BJP’s National Spokesperson

By Sagarika Satapathy
Aparajita Sarangi appointed BJP's National Spokesperson
244

TNI Bureau:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J. P. Nadda on Saturday announced a new team of party’s national office-bearers.

Senior BJP leader Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has been retained as National Vice President of BJP whole Dr. Sambit Patra continues to be party’s National Spokesperson. However, Jay Panda ceased to be BJP’s National Spokesperson, as per the new list.

Bhubaneswar MP Aprajita Sarangi has been appointed as the party’s National Spokesperson. Similarly, Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu has been appointed as the National Secretary.

Related Posts

TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 26, 2020

TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The party has appointed as many as 23 National Spokespersons, 13 National Secretaries and 12 National Vice Presidents among others.

Sagarika Satapathy 514 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!