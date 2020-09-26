Aparajita Sarangi appointed BJP’s National Spokesperson

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J. P. Nadda on Saturday announced a new team of party’s national office-bearers.

Senior BJP leader Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has been retained as National Vice President of BJP whole Dr. Sambit Patra continues to be party’s National Spokesperson. However, Jay Panda ceased to be BJP’s National Spokesperson, as per the new list.

Bhubaneswar MP Aprajita Sarangi has been appointed as the party’s National Spokesperson. Similarly, Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu has been appointed as the National Secretary.

The party has appointed as many as 23 National Spokespersons, 13 National Secretaries and 12 National Vice Presidents among others.