Anganwadi centres across Odisha to reopen from Feb 1

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has announced Unlock Guidelines for February 2021.

While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till February 28, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

All the Anganwadi centres across the State will reopen with effect from February 1, 2021.

Key Highlights:

👉 Conduct of examinations (including academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities.

👉 School & Mass Education Department is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of Classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

👉 Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged

👉 Marriage-related gatherings, funeral & last rite rituals will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

👉 The department of Higher Education has also been authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions and hostels under its control/ superintendence/ supervision by following the guidelines/ SOP issued by the Department/ UGC/ AICTE/ Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

👉 Large social gathering continue to be prohibited.

👉 Social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations shall be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 500 persons.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly shalls be allowed to open.