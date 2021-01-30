TNI Evening News Headlines – January 30, 2021

➡️Odisha issues Covid 19 guidelines for the month of February.

➡️Marriage and funeral-related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

➡️ Anganwadi centres across Odisha to reopen from February 1.

➡️Department of WCD issued SOP for reopening of Anganwadi centres across Odisha from 1st February 2021.

➡️Tigress ‘Sundari’ twill be relocated to her original habitat in Madhya Pradesh soon, Odisha Forest department confirms.

➡️ BJD seeks passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 local Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 31861 in the Capital City.

➡️ 138 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331962.

President Kovind launches the first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021 by administering Polio drops to children at Rashtrapati BhavanIndia News

➡️Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti.

➡️President Ram Nath Kovind launches the first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021 by administering Polio drops to children at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️BJP President JP Nadda announces alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

➡️Bihar Government decides to reopen schools of Class 6 to 8 from 8th of  February.

➡️Congress leaders including Odisha Congress in-charge A Chellakumarn and OPCC Niranjan Patnaik pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary today.

➡️Former Trinamool Congress leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal and Rathin Chakraborti along with BJP’s Mukul Roy, and Kailash Vijayvargiya reach Delhi.

➡️Serum Institute plans to launch new COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covovax’ by June: Adar Poonawalla.

➡️Delhi Police receives 1,700 video clips, CCTV footage from public related to tractor rally violence.

➡️Home Ministry temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

➡️ Delhi Police arrested 84 people in connection with Republic Day violence: Officials.

➡️BJP Leader Kripa Ranjan Chakma shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tripura.

➡️SpiceJet announces 20 new flights on its domestic network.

➡️US military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea.

➡️Jay Shah appointed as president of Asian Cricket Council.

