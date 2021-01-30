TNI Evening News Headlines – January 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️Odisha issues Covid 19 guidelines for the month of February.

➡️Marriage and funeral-related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

➡️ Anganwadi centres across Odisha to reopen from February 1.

➡️Department of WCD issued SOP for reopening of Anganwadi centres across Odisha from 1st February 2021.

➡️Tigress ‘Sundari’ twill be relocated to her original habitat in Madhya Pradesh soon, Odisha Forest department confirms.

➡️ BJD seeks passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 local Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 31861 in the Capital City.

➡️ 138 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331962.

India News

➡️Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti.

➡️President Ram Nath Kovind launches the first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021 by administering Polio drops to children at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️BJP President JP Nadda announces alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

➡️Bihar Government decides to reopen schools of Class 6 to 8 from 8th of February.

➡️Congress leaders including Odisha Congress in-charge A Chellakumarn and OPCC Niranjan Patnaik pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary today.

➡️Former Trinamool Congress leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal and Rathin Chakraborti along with BJP’s Mukul Roy, and Kailash Vijayvargiya reach Delhi.

➡️Serum Institute plans to launch new COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covovax’ by June: Adar Poonawalla.

➡️Delhi Police receives 1,700 video clips, CCTV footage from public related to tractor rally violence.

➡️Home Ministry temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

➡️ Delhi Police arrested 84 people in connection with Republic Day violence: Officials.

➡️BJP Leader Kripa Ranjan Chakma shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tripura.

➡️SpiceJet announces 20 new flights on its domestic network.

➡️US military slams Chinese flights over South China Sea.

➡️Jay Shah appointed as president of Asian Cricket Council.