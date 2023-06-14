Amit Shah’s Odisha Visit Postponed due to ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Odisha visit has been postponed in view of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which will hit the Gujarat Coast on June 15. Shah was scheduled to visit Dhenkanal on June 17 and address a meeting.

Since the Cyclone is expected to play havoc in Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, Shah is monitoring the situation and may camp in Gujarat during that period. Another date for Amit Shah’s Odisha visit will be fixed later.

There is no change to BJP National President JP Nadda’s Kalahandi visit on June 22.