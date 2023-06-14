TNI Morning News Headlines – June 14, 2023
Air India grounds two pilots for permitting unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit, operating from Delhi to Leh .
➡️ The former chairman of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Dr. Jagannath Mohapatra passed away.
➡️ Raja Mahotsav, the annual festival celebrating womanhood in Odisha was inaugurated at Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Panthanivas in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ A man was critically injured after a miscreant opened fire on him in Dakapala area under the Phulbani police limits of Kandhamal district.
➡️Five persons were killed and two were critically injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Balangir.
➡️In the case of the fight at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, 10 people have been arrested.
➡️ Bora Varun Chakravarti of Andhra Pradesh secured the top rank by securing 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET (UG) 2023 exam.
➡️Manipur: 9 people killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Khamenlok area, Imphal East.
➡️Four people killed and three others injured after a chemical tanker overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
➡️DMK’s Senthil Balaji arrested by ED in money laundering case, heavy police deployment in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea to prevent ‘Mahapanchayat’ proposed to be held in Purola town in Uttarakhand.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: 2 youths arrested with Gold worth Rs 1.07 crores at Lucknow Airport. They came from Sharjah.
➡️Strong winds, high tide triggered by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat.
➡️ Superstar Shahrukh Khan calls ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi one of his favourite actors.
➡️Donald Trump surrendered before the court and was later released. He has pleaded not guilty in confidential documents case.
➡️103 people were killed and over 100 were rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria’s central state of Kwara.
