TNI Morning News Headlines – June 14, 2023

➡️ The former chairman of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Dr. Jagannath Mohapatra passed away. ➡️ Raja Mahotsav, the annual festival celebrating womanhood in Odisha was inaugurated at Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Panthanivas in Bhubaneswar. ➡️ A man was critically injured after a miscreant opened fire on him in Dakapala area under the Phulbani police limits of Kandhamal district.

➡️ Five persons were killed and two were critically injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Balangir.

➡️ In the case of the fight at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, 10 people have been arrested.

➡️ Bora Varun Chakravarti of Andhra Pradesh secured the top rank by securing 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET (UG) 2023 exam.

➡️ Manipur: 9 people killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Khamenlok area, Imphal East.

➡️ Four people killed and three others injured after a chemical tanker overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

➡️ DMK’s Senthil Balaji arrested by ED in money laundering case, heavy police deployment in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea to prevent ‘Mahapanchayat’ proposed to be held in Purola town in Uttarakhand.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 2 youths arrested with Gold worth Rs 1.07 crores at Lucknow Airport. They came from Sharjah.

➡️ Strong winds, high tide triggered by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat.

➡️ Air India grounds two pilots for permitting unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit, operating from Delhi to Leh.

➡️ Superstar Shahrukh Khan calls ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi one of his favourite actors.

➡️ Donald Trump surrendered before the court and was later released. He has pleaded not guilty in confidential documents case.