CM Naveen to chair Important Cabinet meeting

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair an important meeting of the State Cabinet today.

According to sources, the Patnaik is likely to chair the meeting at around 12 PM and give approval to different proposals of different departments.

Source said that probably this will also be the last meeting of the State Cabinet ahead of the General and Assembly elections in Odisha.

The CM called the cabinet meeting with the aim to give green signal to many proposals hours before the meeting of the Chief Election Commission in the evening during which the schedules for the upcoming elections is likely to be announced and the model code of conduct will be come into force.