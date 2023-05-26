‘Ajmer 92’:Film on 1992 Rape Scandal Set for July 14 Release
Ajmer 92' Film Sheds Light on Distressing 1992 Ajmer Rape Scandal, Explores Impact on Families
TNI Bureau: The highly anticipated film ‘Ajmer 92’ recently unveiled its first poster, shedding light on the distressing tale of the girls from Ajmer in 1992. The movie delves into the heart-wrenching accounts of families torn apart in the aftermath of unspeakable crimes committed against women.
Producer Umesh Kumar Tiwari emphasized the importance of sharing such narratives to empower the youth. He aims for ‘Ajmer 92’ to engrave in the minds of young girls and the entire youth that good will always triumph over evil.
Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the theatrical release date of ‘Ajmer 92.’ The impactful film, produced by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures, and Little Crew Pictures, is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023.
'Ajmer 92' will release in cinemas on 14 July 2023. Stars Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde and Manoj Joshi. Directed by Pushpendra Singh. Produced by Umesh Kumar Tiwari.
— taran adarsh, May 26, 2023
Based on true events, ‘Ajmer 92’ sheds light on the grim circumstances faced by approximately 250 girls who fell victim to entrapment, sexual exploitation, and blackmail by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah. This included influential figures from the area and Congress leaders in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in 1992.
The film features a talented cast including Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Brijendra Kalra, and Zarina Wahab, among others.
Unveiling a heart-wrenching story of 250 girls from Ajmer. Ajmer 92 releasing in cinemas on 14th July.
— Reliance Entertainment, May 26, 2023
Film producer Sushil Sachdeva shared that the intention behind creating this film was to expose the challenges faced by young college girls, making sure the entire nation is aware of their struggles.
The plot of ‘Ajmer 92’ unravels one of the largest rape scandals witnessed in India, where hundreds of girls were coerced into enduring violent sexual assaults by influential individuals with political connections. Most of the victims hailed from affluent backgrounds, being the daughters of IAS and IPS personnel, yet the perpetrators were never held accountable in court.
What is the 1992 Ajmer Rape and Blackmail scandal?
In Ajmer, Rajasthan, a shocking incident involving members of the influential Khadim family responsible for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s caretaking was uncovered. Led by Farooq and Nafis Chishty, a group of young men orchestrated a series of heinous crimes, including gangrape and blackmail. Their victims, more than one hundred school and college-aged girls, were lured to secluded locations where they endured sexual assaults and were photographed for blackmail purposes.
The local newspaper, Dainik Navajyoti, published an article exposing the crimes and displaying some of the disturbing images. Subsequently, the police initiated an investigation. It was discovered that authorities had prior knowledge of the incidents but failed to take immediate legal action, exacerbating the victims’ suffering.
In 1992, eighteen individuals involved in the serial rapes were charged and the first eight to stand trial were sentenced to life imprisonment. However, in 2001, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four of them, raising concerns about the handling of the case. Farooq Chishti, a key figure in the crimes, was convicted in 2007 but controversially released in 2013 based on time already served.
Retired Rajasthan D.G.P. Omendra Bhardwaj, who was involved in the investigation, highlighted the challenges faced in convincing the victims to testify due to the accused’s social and financial influence. The Supreme Court recognized the complexities of the case and the difficulties victims faced in coming forward as witnesses.
Connections have been drawn between this case and other criminal activities in Ajmer, including the involvement of Dr. Mohammed Khalil Chisty, also known as an ISI member, who was imprisoned for a murder case in 1992.
