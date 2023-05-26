‘Ajmer 92’:Film on 1992 Rape Scandal Set for July 14 Release

TNI Bureau: The highly anticipated film ‘Ajmer 92’ recently unveiled its first poster, shedding light on the distressing tale of the girls from Ajmer in 1992. The movie delves into the heart-wrenching accounts of families torn apart in the aftermath of unspeakable crimes committed against women.

Producer Umesh Kumar Tiwari emphasized the importance of sharing such narratives to empower the youth. He aims for ‘Ajmer 92’ to engrave in the minds of young girls and the entire youth that good will always triumph over evil.

Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the theatrical release date of ‘Ajmer 92.’ The impactful film, produced by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures, and Little Crew Pictures, is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023.

Based on true events, ‘Ajmer 92’ sheds light on the grim circumstances faced by approximately 250 girls who fell victim to entrapment, sexual exploitation, and blackmail by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah. This included influential figures from the area and Congress leaders in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in 1992.

The film features a talented cast including Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Brijendra Kalra, and Zarina Wahab, among others.

Film producer Sushil Sachdeva shared that the intention behind creating this film was to expose the challenges faced by young college girls, making sure the entire nation is aware of their struggles.

The plot of ‘Ajmer 92’ unravels one of the largest rape scandals witnessed in India, where hundreds of girls were coerced into enduring violent sexual assaults by influential individuals with political connections. Most of the victims hailed from affluent backgrounds, being the daughters of IAS and IPS personnel, yet the perpetrators were never held accountable in court.

