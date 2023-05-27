TNI Morning News Headlines – May 27, 2023

➡️Odisha Higher Education Department withholds salary of principals, head clerks and clerks of 223 colleges for gross negligence in duty.
➡️Doctors at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar remove 8 KG tumour from minor girl’s abdomen.
➡️Odisha extends OBC survey deadline till June 6.
➡️Odisha Government to renovate Harekrushna Mahtab State Library, provide WiFi & other facilities to readers.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today. Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to skip PM Modi’s NITI Aayog meeting.
➡️Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to embark on Nigeria visit to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ahmed Tinubu.
➡️Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will be on an official visit to India from 31 May to 03 June.
➡️Go First flights until 30th May are cancelled due to operational reasons.
➡️4 Delhi flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.
➡️Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians to qualify for IPL 2023 Final; to play Chennai Super Kings in the Final.
➡️Japanese researchers likely to develop babies in lab by 2028: Study.
➡️US introduces a bill to hire foreign health workers on H1-B visa.
➡️US congressional panel on China suggests NATO+ status for India.
