TNI Evening News Headlines – May 26, 2023

➡️ Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department & Chairman of GRIDCO.

➡️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Harekrushna Mahatab State Library in Bhubaneswar today.

➡️ BMC launches drive against unused vehicles parked on roadsides, asks owners to remove them within 7 days.

➡️ Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s treatment is underway in ICU after he had a blood clot in his brain due to an injury on his head.

➡️ NIA moves Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik.

➡️ Protesting wrestlers to hold ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ on May 28 in front of the new Parliament building.

➡️ Salman Khan ’s security pushed Vicky Kaushal away at IIFA Award ceremony while he tried to shake hands with Salman Khan.

➡️ WhatsApp set to release Edit Message feature, allowing users to modify Messages.

➡️ Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni to visit India after 60 years as two nations mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.