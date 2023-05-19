Film Producer of ‘The Kerala Story’ Contributes Rs 51 Lakh to State Ashram

TNI Bureau: In a recent media address celebrating the success of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the UK, the film’s team announced its expected milestone of crossing the Rs 190-crore-mark in India today.

Despite facing criticism from certain political parties and groups, who claim that the film is not based on facts and promotes hatred against the Muslim community, ‘The Kerala Story’ has emerged as a commercial triumph.

The West Bengal government has imposed a ban on the film within the state, while exhibitors in Tamil Nadu have withdrawn it from theaters. However, these challenges have not hindered the film’s overall success.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the press conference, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film’s producer, emphasized the paramount importance of uncovering the truth behind “this hidden scandal.” Shah refuted the accusations labeling the movie as fake, insisting that the film is more significant than merely depicting the story of three girls.

Also read: Top Movie Critics hail ‘The Kerala Story

In a notable gesture, Shah announced a donation of Rs 51 lakh to the Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of religious conversion. As part of the event, the film’s ensemble cast was joined by 26 girls from the Ashram, providing an opportunity for interaction with the media.

‘The Kerala Story’ portrays the journey of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and subsequently join the jihadist group ISIS. The film delves into their experiences, exploring complex themes beyond the individual stories of the three central characters.

Despite the controversy surrounding the film and the polarizing opinions it has generated, ‘The Kerala Story’ continues to captivate audiences and make a significant impact in the entertainment industry.