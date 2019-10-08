Morning News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Stage set for ‘Rabana Podi’ in Twin Cities today.

Indian Air Force celebrates its 87th anniversary at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad today; Air Fighter Pilots who took part in Balakot air strikes have been included in the parade.

Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed.

Haryana Assembly polls: 1,168 candidates to contest on 90 seats.

J&K: Advisory asking tourists to leave Valley be lifted from October 10.

France: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Paris. He is on a three day visit to France.

Gajendra Shekhawat announces the ‘Ganga Calling’ expedition from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar.

Congress appoints Ajay Kumar Lallu as the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee.

The United States says, blacklisting 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang.