Morning News Headlines (October 08, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Stage set for ‘Rabana Podi’ in Twin Cities today.
- Indian Air Force celebrates its 87th anniversary at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad today; Air Fighter Pilots who took part in Balakot air strikes have been included in the parade.
- Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed.
- Haryana Assembly polls: 1,168 candidates to contest on 90 seats.
- J&K: Advisory asking tourists to leave Valley be lifted from October 10.
- France: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Paris. He is on a three day visit to France.
- Gajendra Shekhawat announces the ‘Ganga Calling’ expedition from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar.
- Congress appoints Ajay Kumar Lallu as the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee.
- The United States says, blacklisting 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang.
