Adani-KISS Residential School inaugurated in Mayurbhanj Dist

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Adani-KISS Tribal Residential School at Bankishole village in Mayurbhanj district.

Built at a cost of over Rs 60 crore, it spread over an area of 50 acres. Initially, the school will have a capacity of 1500 students.

Adani-KISS Residential School is fully equipped with all modern facilities. The students will get world class campus, state-of-the-art infrastructure and smart classrooms.

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has established the branch with the complete financial support of the Adani Foundation.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, the chairman and founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Foundation Dr Priti Adani and CEO, Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Karan Adani, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi, Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu, Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram and local MLA Prakash Soren were remained present during the inaugural event.