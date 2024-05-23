Actress & Social Worker Swapna Pati joins BJD

TNI Bureau: Actress and social worker Swapna Pati joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at the Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Swapna joined the State ruling party in the presence of party MP Sasmit Patra and other party leaders and workers. Sasmit said that her joining would further strengthen the party.

While speaking on the occasion, Pati said that she joined the State ruling party after being influenced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s clean image, good governance, pro-people centric work, massive developmental works for the betterment of the people and the State.

She further said that she will do any work with all dedication if given anything for the formation of a new Odisha.

Swapna, a multi-talented actress and model, is the founder of Swapna Pati Foundation, which is engaged in various social activities. She is also all famous for conducting Herbal Holi celebrations during Holi Festival.