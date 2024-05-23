Odia Asmita in Danger; Babu Raj, Mafia Raj prevail in Odisha: Adityanath

TNI Bureau: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the BJD Government saying that Odia Asmita is in danger and Babu Raj and, Mafia Raj is prevailing in the state.

Yogi, who addressed two public meetings today and sought votes for party candidates said that since administrative officials are running a Parliamentary democracy in Odisha, it has given birth to corruption, mafia raj and dictatorship.

The officer raj has derailed Odisha from the tracks of development, the rights of people are curtailed and the poor are being exploited in the state, alleged Yogi.

Praising BJP Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda for his work as the party’s election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, the UP CM said that the people of Kendrapara are fortunate to have a leader like Baijayant Panda who is fighting for Odia Asmita, which has been taken for granted by the Tamil babu. The Odia Asmita is in danger because of the Tamil Babu, he said. “Jay Panda was in charge of Uttar Pradesh, but PM Modi sent him to Odisha as he felt his need here in the state,” added Yogi.

“States having double-engine govt like Uttar Pradesh are getting huge benefits from Central schemes. But here in Odisha, the govt is obstructing implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Adityanath said adding that under Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha, even keys of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar went missing and treasure of the Lord is also getting looted here.

He further said that Odisha needs a double-engine government to ensure ‘bulldozer’ action against land, sand, forest and cattle mafia and to bring the State back on the development tracks.