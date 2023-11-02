TNI Evening News Headlines – November 02, 2023

➡️Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as Orissa High Court Chief Justice.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme in Ganjam and Subarnapur districts including projects worth Rs. 251.50 crore in 12 constituencies of Ganjam district and Rs 54 crore for Subarnapur district.
➡️Out of the total 179 candidates, 8 got Odisha cadre by Department of Personnel and Training of the Government of India. While only 3 of them belong to Odisha, all the other 5 are from other states.
➡️BJD appoints Pratap Jena and Sanjay Das Burma as district observers of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts respectively.
➡️The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached 18 properties belonging to M/s Anmol Mines Pvt. Ltd. worth around Rs 21.15 crore in the form of lands and Flats located in Odisha.
➡️Supreme Court deferred till December 1 the hearing of the bail plea of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an accused in a money laundering case.
➡️ED seizes about Rs 5 crore cash from hotel and another location in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
➡️Cash-for-questions: Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Opposition MPs walk out of Ethics Committee meeting.
➡️Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends his indefinite hunger strike.
Team India beats Sri Lanka and becomes the first team to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.
➡️With 45 wickets, Mohammed Shami surpasses Zaheer Khan to become India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cup history.
➡️Indian shooters bring home 55 medals, including 21 Gold at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship, along with 6 Paris 2024 quotas as well.
➡️UAE is likely to announce a HUGE investment of $50 billion in India.
