TNI Morning News Headlines – April 17, 2024

➡️Schools in Odisha will be closed for 3 days from April 18-20 in view of unprecedented heat wave situation.
➡️ Odisha continues to sizzle under severe heatwave conditions, IMD issues heat wave warning for 16 Odisha districts for today.
➡️Odisha celebrates Ram Navami with gaiety.
➡️BJP may win 10 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, predicts India TV-CNX survey.
➡️Abhisheka of Ram Lalla performed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami.
➡️Ayodhya to witness the ‘Surya Abhishek’ or ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla when the rays of the sun fall on his forehead at 12:15 pm.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra on the occasion of Ram Navami.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 29 Naxals killed in biggest ever encounter in Kanker.
➡️Actor Aamir Khan files FIR against deep fake video showing him promoting Congress.
➡️Gold price soars to all time high, crosses Rs 74,000 in Odisha amid Iran-Israel war.
➡️Indian stock markets shut for Ram Navami.
➡️US to impose new sanctions against Iran after attack on Israel.
➡️Three Hezbollah fighters killed in airstrike in Lebanon: Israel Defence Forces.
