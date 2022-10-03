6 Odisha MLAs who died after winning 2019 Polls

The bypoll to several Assembly constituencies were/will be necessitated due to the death of many sitting MLAs in Odisha.

List of Constituencies where Odisha MLAs died after 2019 Elections: Tirtol, Balasore, Pipili, Brajarajnagar, Dhamnangar, Padampur.

➡️ Former State Minister & six-time Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das was elected to Odisha Assembly five times from Jagatsinghpur and once from Tirtol Assembly constituency in the bye-election held in 2020.

In Tirtol, Bijaya Shankar Das of the BJD garnered a total of 88,310 votes defeating his nearest rival, BJP’s Rajkishore Behera by a margin of 41,703 votes.

➡️ BJP’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta (63) died of heart attack.

In Balasore, BJD’s candidate Swarup Das won the seat by 84,097 votes while his rival, Manas Dutta of the BJP got 70,746 votes in the bye-election held in 2020.

➡️ Seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district Pradeep Maharathy died of COVID-19. During his tenure as the Agriculture Minister, Odisha had received Krishi Karman Award for four consecutive years.

BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy won the Pipili Assembly constituency in the by-polls held in 2021. He defeated his nearest rival Ashrit Pattnaik of BJP by a margin of 20,916 votes.

➡️ Former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and current MLA of Brajarajnagar constituency Kishore Mohanty died due to a heart attack. Mohanty was also the Government Chief Whip for four years from 2004 to 2008.

In Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency byelection in 2022, BJD’s Alaka Mohanty secured 93, 953 votes and defeated Kishore Chandra Patel (27,831 votes) by a margin of 66,122 votes.

➡️ Dhamnagar MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Sethi was the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and Vice President of BJP’s Odisha unit.

➡️ Election Commission of India has announced the date for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak district. The bypoll will be conducted on November 3.

➡️ Five-time legislator from Padampur constituency, Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha passed away last night. He was the sitting legislator from Padampur.

The Election Commission of India yet to announce the dates for the Padampur by-polls.