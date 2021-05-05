3rd wave of COVID Surge inevitable in India: Vijay Raghavan

TNI Bureau: As India is reeling under devastating 2nd wave of Coronavirus and yet to see the peak, the Principal Scientific Advisor of Central government K Vijay Raghavan warned, on Wednesday that a third wave of the COVID-19 is inevitable in the country.



“Phase three (3rd wave) of Coronavirus is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves” said Raghavan, while addressing the media during the Health Ministry’s briefing.



Raghavan also warned that vaccines will need to be updated to tackle the new variants of the coronavirus that are spreading the contagion so fast in the country. Few states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are showing an increasing trend in daily COVID-19 cases, he added.



Notably, 3780 people died of Covid in India in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new cases were recorded.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Situation remains grave in Karnataka and Kerala. As per the latest information, Karnataka reported 50,112 new positive cases and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours – a new high. Kerala too reported 41,953 new Covid-19 cases – highest ever.