TNI Evening News Headlines – May 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1074 COVID positive cases & 599 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 946 local contact cases and 128 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6176 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 416403.

➡️ Pregnant, lactating women should not be administered Covid-19 vaccine at this time: SCB Medical Gynecology dept HoD.

➡️ Odisha Government announces Unitary University Status for Khallikote Autonomous College in Berhampur.

➡️ Ganjam Custodial Death: Odisha Human Rights Commissions (OHRC) seeks report, CCTV footage in four weeks.

➡️ Home Ministry asks States, UTs to review fire safety measures at hospitals, nursing homes.

➡️ Commissionerate Police nabs ‘Katuri gang’ that loot morning walkers in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Covid 3rd Wave is inevitable. But, can’t predict its timing & scale, warns Government’s Principle Scientific Advisor Dr K. Vijay Raghavan.

➡️ Karnataka reports 50,112 new positive cases, Kerala reports the highest single-day rise of 41,953 new COVID19 cases and Andhra Pradesh 22,204 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Next batch of three Rafales leave from France to India today.

➡️ Governor Banwarilal Purohit appoints DMK chief M K Stalin as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Post Poll Violence In WB: BJP launches nationwide dharna protesting atrocities against party workers.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says violence, clashes taking place in those areas where BJP won

➡️ Local train services halted in West Bengal amid Covid spike.

➡️ 32 farmer unions from Punjab have said that on May 8, a large number of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers will come to the streets and protest against the lockdown.

➡️ ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains 5th spot; Rishabh Pant & Rohit Sharma among Indians in Top 10.

➡️ Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be the only Indian in the top-10 of the Test Bowling Rankings.

World News

➡️ Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announces that all major hospitals in the country would be turned into Covid hospitals; cancels flights amid surge.

➡️ Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people.

➡️ Around 30 rocket attacks have targeted American interests in Iraq.

➡️ At least 21 dead, 800 injured in the riots that followed five days of massive protests in Colombia

➡️ Medical aid from Israel arrives in India.