3 Lok Sabha Segments Where BJD Won 15 Assembly Seats

TNI Bureau: In the recently concluded elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reportedly won as many as 15 assembly seats out of the total 51 seats from just three Lok Sabha segments.

The three Lok Sabha constituencies from where the conch party has won the 15 assembly seats are Bhubaneswar, Kalahandi and Kendrapada.

Each Lok Sabha segment has seven each assembly seats. Out of the seven, though the Navee Patnaik-led party won five each assembly seats from Bhubaneswar, Kalahandi and Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituencies, but failed to win the LS/MP seat.

Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Jatani and Begunia are the five assembly seats which BJD won from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha segment. BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi won the MP seat.

Likewise, Nuapada, Khariar, Lanjigarh, Junagarh and Narla are the five assembly seats which BJD won from the Kalahandi Lok Sabha segment. BJP’s Malvika Devi won the LS seat.

In Kendrapada LS segment, the BJD won Salipur, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul and Rajanagar assembly seats while Baijayant Panda of BJP won the Kendrapada LS election.