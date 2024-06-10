BJP gears up for swearing-in of Maiden Govt in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up for the swearing-in of maiden government in Odisha with taking all possible efforts to make it grand.

Addressing a press conference about the upcoming swearing-in ceremony which is slated to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Basore MP Pratap Sarangi clarified that the new Chief Minister of the State will take oath on June 12 at 5 PM. The council of Ministers will also take oath along with the CM, he added.

The BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held at the State party office in Bhubaneswar at 4.30 PM tomorrow to decide the CM candidates and Ministers, the saffron leader said adding that Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav, who have been appointed as observers for election of the leader of BJP Legislative Party, will preside over the meeting.

Sarangi further said that several Union Ministers and party leaders including Prime Minster Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony on June 12. The Prime Minister will reach Bhubaneswar airport at 2.30 PM and attend the ceremony at 5 PM, the Balasore MP said.

State BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma and Social Media head Umakant Pattnaik were part of the press conference.