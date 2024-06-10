Modi 3.0: Union Council of Ministers with Portfolios

TNI Bureau: A day after taking oath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired the first meeting of his Union Cabinet and allocated portfolios to Ministers.

The Union Cabinet in the Narendra Modi Government has 30 Ministers. In addition, the Union Council of Ministers has 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State (MoS).

Several Cabinet Ministers are retaining their ministries from the previous regime.

Here is the list of Union ministries allocated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, All important policy issues.

1. Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.

2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

4. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development.

6. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

7. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.

8. Manohar Lal: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.

9. H. D. Kumaraswamy: Minister of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of Steel.

10. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry.

11. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education.

12. Jitan Ram Manjhi: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh: Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

14. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: Minister of Civil Aviation.

17. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

18. Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs.

19. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Textiles.

20. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

22. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.

24. Annpurna Devi: Minister of Women and Child Development

25. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.

26. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

28. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

29. Chirag Paswan: Minister of Food Processing Industries.

30. C R Patil: Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5. Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

Ministers of State (MoS)

1. Jitin Prasada is MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

2. Shripad Yesso Naik is MoS in the Ministry of Power; and MoS in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

3. Pankaj Chaudhary is MoS in the Ministry of Finance.

4. Krishan Pal is MoS in the Ministry of Cooperation.

5. Ramdas Athawale is MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Ram Nath Thakur is MoS in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

7. Nityanand Rai is MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Anupriya Patel is MoS in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and MoS in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

9. V Somanna is MoS in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and MoS in the Ministry of Railways.

10. Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is MoS in the Ministry of Rural Development; and MoS in the Ministry of Communications.

11. SP Singh Baghel is MoS in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and MoS in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje is MoS in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and MoS in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

13. Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs.

14. BL Verma is MoS in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

15. Shantanu Thakur is MoS in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

16. Suresh Gopi is MoS in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and MoS in the Ministry of Tourism.

17. Dr L Murugan is MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

18. Ajay Tamta is MoS in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar is MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

20. Kamlesh Paswan is MoS in the Ministry of Rural Development.

21. Bhagirath Choudhary is MoS in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

22. Satish Chandra Dubey is MoS in the Ministry of Coal; and MoS in the Ministry of Mines.

23. Sanjay Seth is MoS in the Ministry of Defence.

24. Ravneet Singh is MoS in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and MoS in the Ministry of Railways.

25. Durgadas Uikey is MoS in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse is MoS in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

27. Sukanta Majumdar is MoS in the Ministry of Education; and MoS in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

28. Savitri Thakur is MoS in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

29. Tokhan Sahu is MoS in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary is MoS in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma is MoS in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and MoS in the Ministry of Steel.

32. Harsh Malhotra is MoS in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and MoS in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya is MoS in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

34. Murlidhar Mohol is MoS in the Ministry of Cooperation; and MoS in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

35. George Kurian is MoS in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and MoS in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

36. Pabitra Margherita is MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS in the Ministry of Textiles.