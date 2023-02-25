3 DRG Jawans killed in Encounter with Naxals in Sukma

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, three District Reserve Guard (DRG) security personnel were martyred in an encounter with the Naxals in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh today.

The martyred DRG security personnel have been identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj informed that the Naxals opened firing at a team of DRG while it had gone for a combing operation between Jagargunda and Kunded under Jagargunda police station at around 9 AM.

The security personnel soon launched a retaliatory action in which some Naxals also said to have suffered major damage.

Later, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the Naxals.