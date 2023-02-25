Actor Pintu Nanda shifted to Hyderabad from Delhi for advance treatment

TNI Bureau: Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, who is suffering from liver cirrhosis ailments, was shifted to Hyderabad from Delhi for treatment on Saturday.

After he was flown to New Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 7, Pintu Nanda was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). It was said that he would undergo liver transplantation. Though his liver transplant is necessary, no suitable donor has been found so far. The health condition of Odia film actor Pintu Nanda is still stated to be critical.

A fundraising campaign was carried out by the members of the Odisha Cine Artist Association. Besides, some individuals donated him some money. However, that is not enough for his treatment as he needs around Rs 50 lakh for liver transplantation, said his family members.