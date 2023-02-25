DRDO espionage case: Balasore police to take accused on 4-day remand 

TNI Bureau: Balasore Police will take Baburam Dey, who was arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the Chandipur to an alleged Pakistani agent, on a four day remand from today.

According to reports, Balasore will take Baburam and question him on different angles. They are likely to verify his bank details and that of his family members.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Police also will ask him to find out others involvement in the case, said sources.

Balasore police arrested Baburam Dey, a Senior Technical Officer at the ITR, under Sections 120-A, 120-B and 31 of the IPC, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act for leaking sensitive information in lieu of nude photos and videos.

Police are going through Baburam’s mobile phone to get more lead in the case.