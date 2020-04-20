English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

24 COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha linked to West Bengal

By TNI Bureau
COVID Updates
102

TNI Bureau: The worst fears came true. As anticipated earlier, West Bengal has contributed significantly for the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha.

As confirmed by Odisha Government’s Chief COVID Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi, 24 out of 74 COVID-19 positive cases in the State had travel history to West Bengal.

They include 8 from Suryanagar (Bhubaneswar), 5 from Bhadrak, 6 from Jajpur and 2 from Kendrapara.

All people with travel history to West Bengal during the last 28 days, are requested to inform the local Sarpanch, BDO/Tahasildar and quarantine themselves at home.

