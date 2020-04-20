Corona Update (Evening News) – April 20, 2020

* Odisha Govt clears 6 proposals worth over Rs 9000 crore; sets up Inter-Ministerial Committee to bring Industries & MSMEs back on track. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Industries & MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Labour Minister Sushant Singh & Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick will be the members of this group.

* Total COVID-19 active cases in Odisha now stands at 49; recovered cases has gone up to 24.

* Odisha increases bed capacity to 5,000 for Covid-19 patients as five more Government Covid-19 hospitals were opened in Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur today.

* 6 more COVID19 +VE cases detected in Odisha today; Tally rises to 74; total 13 cases in a single day.

* 24 out of 74 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha linked to West Bengal.

* Odisha Health Department issues Dist-wise data of COVID-19 positive cases & Containment Zones across Odisha.

* Jajpur district administration announces Basudebpur, Panasha, Birajapur and Mukundapur panchayats as containment zones.

* Death toll rises to 559, number of positive cases climbs to 17,656 in India: Health Ministry.

* Manipur has become a COVID-19 free State now.

* Dharavi in Mumbai reports 30 new COVID-19 cases; tally 168 with 11 deaths.

* Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally increases to 4,483; as many as 53 Journalists in Mumbai test positive for COVID19.

* 2 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees posted in the Disaster Management Department of BMC have tested positive for COVID19.

* Total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu climbs to 1520.

* Gujarat reports 93 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1939: Health official.

* Total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is at 1184, including 1026 active cases, 140 discharged, and 18 deaths.

* “No communal angle to lynching of two Sadhus in Palghar on April 16. 114 people arrested/nabbed; 2 Cops suspended.”Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns all those who are fanning passions on social media.

* Total COVID19 cases in Kerala stands at 408, including 114 active cases.

* There are 245 active COVID-19 cases (an increase of 47 cases from yesterday) and 12 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal.

* IAS officer Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

* Badminton Association of India launches first-ever online coach development programme, under the leadership of coach Pullela Gopichand.

* KL Rahul auctions World Cup bat to raise funds for vulnerable children.

* Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday for first time in 68 years.