215 Stranded Odias to return home from UAE on June 30

TNI Bureau: The Air Arabia Flight G9645 will bring 215 stranded Odias from UAE to Bhubaneswar on June 30. The flight will take off from Sharjah International Airport at 4:35 PM IST. It will arrive in Bhubaneswar at around 10:15 PM.

Odia Captain Madhusmita Patnaik will command the flight that would bring back the Odias home.

The flight was chartered by the Odisha Samaja UAE on behalf of the Odia passengers who are keen to reach home as soon as possible.

One of the passengers Rakesh Sahoo while speaking to The News Insight, thanked the Odisha Samaja UAE (@OSUAE1) and Mr. Pritish Dash, who made all efforts to arrange the flight and put the stranded Odias on board.