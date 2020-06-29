Bhubaneswar reports 25 COVID-19 Positive Cases; 23 Local Contact

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 25 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 314 out of which 174 have already recovered.

Of the 25 new cases, 23 case have been reported from local contacts while 2 are local contact cases.

Most of the local contact cases have been reported from Mancheswar and Chakeisiani areas.

As many as 7 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 29):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 314

👉 Recovered Cases – 174

👉 Deceased – 4

👉 Active Cases – 135