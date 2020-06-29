English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bhubaneswar reports 25 COVID-19 Positive Cases; 23 Local Contact

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 25 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 314 out of which 174 have already recovered.

Of the 25 new cases, 23 case have been reported from local contacts while 2 are local contact cases.

Most of the local contact cases have been reported from Mancheswar and Chakeisiani areas.

As many as 7 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 29):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 314
👉 Recovered Cases – 174
👉 Deceased – 4
👉 Active Cases – 135

Sagarika Satapathy
