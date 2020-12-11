21 years after the Crime, USA executes Brandon Bernard

TNI Bureau: Brandon Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, was executed by lethal injection after the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 allowing his execution.

Brandon, now 40, is survived by two daughters. Brandon Bernard’s execution was the 9th in USA this year and one of 5 planned in the remaining weeks of the Trump administration. Texas has executed three people this year.

Brandon along with 4 others, was convicted in carjacking and murders of an Iowa couple on a secluded part of the Fort Hood Army post in Killeen.

The group, all teenagers at the time of crime, held the couple Todd and Stacie Bagley at gun point, robbed them, shot them dead before torching their bodies inside the car.

There was an eleventh hour attempt to stop his execution. But, the Court did not rule in his favour.

A campaign was launched to save him on the plea that he was a teenage offender and had become a model prisoner. But, destiny had other plans for him.