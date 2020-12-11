Farm Laws: BJP to hold Press Meets and Chaupals across India

Farm Laws

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP to hold Press Meets and Chaupals across India on Farm Laws
179

TNI Bureau:  Under fire from various quarters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise press conferences and ‘Chaupals’ in all districts of the country to explain the people on farm laws.

The party has decided to organise 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’ in the coming days.

Related Posts

Justice for Pari: Purandeswari in Nayagarh

Petrol Prices at Rs 90 per litre is a Monumental…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ruling party is worried about the growing pace of the farmer protest. The agitating farmers have decided to intensify their movement further from December 12 and called for boycott of Corporates like Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani as well as Jio products.

There will be a nation-wide protest on December 14, demanding withdrawal of all 3 Farm Laws.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.