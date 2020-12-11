Farm Laws: BJP to hold Press Meets and Chaupals across India

TNI Bureau: Under fire from various quarters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise press conferences and ‘Chaupals’ in all districts of the country to explain the people on farm laws.

The party has decided to organise 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’ in the coming days.

The ruling party is worried about the growing pace of the farmer protest. The agitating farmers have decided to intensify their movement further from December 12 and called for boycott of Corporates like Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani as well as Jio products.

There will be a nation-wide protest on December 14, demanding withdrawal of all 3 Farm Laws.