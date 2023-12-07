TNI Evening News Headlines – December 07, 2023

➡️The training launch of the Short-Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-1’ was carried out successfully from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha today.
➡️All Odisha Bus Owners Association write to CM Naveen Patnaik protesting against plying of MO-Bus in Keonjhar & Berhampur routes.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) at Infovalley in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Army jawan critically injured in an attack by miscreants in Ganjam district four days ago, died while undergoing treatment.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requesting to implement Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme.
➡️Congress’ Revanth Reddy takes charge as Telangana CM, holds first cabinet meeting today.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief.
➡️Lok Sabha passes bill for setting up central tribal university in Telangana.
➡️Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis writes to NCP leader Ajit Pawar to not include NCP leader Nawab Malik in the ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance).
➡️Direct tax collection grows 21.82 pc this year; monthly GST collections stabilised at Rs 1.6 lakh cr in sign of economic growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
➡️India’s senior fast-bowler Mohammed Shami, along with Australia’s ODI World Cup winning duo of Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2023.
➡️Japan passes bill to legalise medical use of cannabis; criminalise recreational use.
