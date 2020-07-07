2 ICICI Bank Branches, RTO Office sealed in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: After sealing the Tech Mahindra office in Maitri Vihar for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed two ICICI Bank Branches as well as the RTO office after detection of COVID-19 positive cases there.

After the detection of 15 positive cases, the ICICI Bank, Cuttack Road Branch & Sales Section of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar Main Branch, near Sriya Talkies have been closed, informed the BMC.

Similarly, after detection of 4 positive cases today, BMC also closed the RTO office, Acharya Vihar to prevent further spread. All the employees in contact will be under mandatory quarantine.

Earlier, after detection of 7 positive cases within a week, BMC today closed Software Company Tech Mahindra for violation of #COVID19 SOP.

The BMC also closed Gati Godown at Nakhara after the detection of two positive cases.

