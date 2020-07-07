Salepur MLA Prasanta Behera tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: After Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak (BJP), BJD MLA from Salepur-Tangi (Cuttack District), Prasanta Behera has also tested positive for Covid-19. He is said to be asymptomatic.

Prasanta has been admitted to the Ashwini COVID Hospital, Cuttack for further treatment. Two of his associates (Driver and PSO) are also reportedly infected with Coronavirus.

As he was seen attending several meetings and events in the last few days, massive contact tracing measures are expected by the Cuttack District Administration over the next few days. He also came in contact with several leaders and party workers.