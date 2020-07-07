Tech Mahindra Office in Bhubaneswar Sealed for 3 Days

TNI Bureau: The Tech Mahindra office in Maitri Vihar, Bhubaneswar has been sealed for 3 days over detection of COVID-19 positive cases. At least 7 Coronavirus positive cases have been found in the office so far.

All 67 employees working in Tech Mahindra have been asked to stay in home quarantine till July 20. The office will be sanitized during the closure period.

Earlier, Tech Mahindra had announced closure of its office for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday. There was a huge outrage as the management allowed the employees to come to office despite the detection of two positive cases a week ago.