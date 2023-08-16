100-Word Insight: PM Modi’s Vishwakarma Yojana

📌 PM Vishwakarma Yojana gets Cabinet Nod. It will be launched on Vishwakarma Diwas on September 17, which also coincides with PM Modi’s Birthday.

📌 The PM Vishwakarma Yojana was announced by PM Modi during the Independence Day Speech at Red Fort.

📌 Artisans and skilled workers, mostly from OBC community, will get benefits worth Rs 13,000-15,000 crore.

📌 Craftsmen will get subsidised loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a maximum interest rate of 5%. The credit support will be extended to Rs 2 lakh at a later stage.

📌 Vishwakarma Yojana will benefit around 30 lakh craftsmen families.