TNI Evening News Headlines – August 16, 2023

➡️Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accorded a warm welcome by BJP Odisha karyakartas on her arrival at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
➡️Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha releases academic calendar for 2023-24 session; AHS exam will be held between 14.02.2024 to 13.03.2024.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project to cover 26 kms with 20 stations in first phase.
➡️5 killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha.
➡️Suar-Mahasuar Nijog of Jagannath temple prepared a tentative rate chart for the temple delicacies. Rate Chart of Jagannath Temple Abadha To Be Out Soon
➡️Odisha vigilance arrests Bhadrak CDPO, supervisor for accepting bribe to appoint Anganwadi worker.
➡️Coal-laden goods train got detached from the engine near Titilagarh Railway Station in Bolangir district.
➡️Ahead of possible formation of low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.
➡️Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified.
➡️Union Cabinet approves new Central Sector Scheme ‘PM Vishwakarma’ to support traditional artisans and craftspeople of rural and urban India.
➡️Cabinet approves Seven Multi-tracking Projects totalling 2339 kms across Indian Railways, amounting to around Rs 32,500 crore. The Seven Multi-tracking Projects covering 35 Districts in 9 States including Odisha.
➡️Cabinet approves “PM-eBus Sewa” for augmenting city bus operations; priority to cities having no organized bus service. 10,000 e-Buses to be deployed on PPP model in 169 cities.
➡️Cabinet approves expansion of the Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore.
➡️Nehru Memorial Museum in Delhi officially renamed as PM’s Museum.
➡️Over 60 people are dead as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal and Uttarakhand.
➡️A US Congressional delegation calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️US President Joe Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii on August 21: White House.
➡️British PM Rishi Sunak attends Ram Katha organised at Cambridge University campus by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu.
➡️Nepal requests India to provide rice, sugar.
➡️FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England beat Australia 3-1 to reach Women’s World Cup final. England will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup.
