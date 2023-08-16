Odisha CM inaugurates Premiere of Documentary Film ‘India’s Game’

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha, in partnership with Hockey India, proudly premiered the documentary film “India’s Game – a compelling account of a sports team that united the nation and ignited the flame of national pride.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the premiere, held at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar this evening. He also felicitated the hockey legends and hockey historians for their contribution to Hockey.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated the significance of the documentary. He said, “On the august occasion of the Independence Day, we dedicate this documentary to all the freedom fighters who fought for the dream of Independent India and to all the hockey players who won Olympic gold medals bringing glory to the nation. This film is a tribute to the spirit of hockey and Indian nationalism”.

The film was made based on the original idea of Secretary to CM Sh V K Pandian, to document the role of Hockey in Indian nationalism. He was inspired by the life experience of Sh Biju Patnaik, legendary freedom fighter and father of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. During the independence movement, the freedom fighters were motivated by the victories of the Indian team against the colonial rulers like British, Germans etc.

The documentary, created by Level Films UK, chronicles the extraordinary journey of the Indian team that soared to victory against formidable adversaries including Hitler’s Germany, Great Britain, and Pakistan, securing back-to-back Olympic gold medals. It stands as a testament to the unifying power of sports and the spirit of India’s sporting heritage. It symbolizes the journey of a nation that was united by a game that transcends boundaries and fosters a shared sense of pride. The Government of Odisha and Hockey India have provided the support in the making of this historic documentary.

The collaboration between Odisha and Hockey India has not only reignited the state’s hockey prowess but also fostered the growth of the sport across the nation. The state’s commitment to hockey promises to inspire generations to pursue excellence, producing legendary players who have etched their names in Indian hockey’s legacy. Furthermore, the state has undertaken numerous measures to establish itself as the global hub of Hockey.

The premiere was attended by hockey legends Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh and also current Indian hockey stars Rani Rampal, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas as well as Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey among several other international hockey players from the state.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Secretary Sports & Youth Services Vineel Krishna and other esteemed dignitaries of the state government also attended the premiere.

The documentary can be viewed on: https://youtube.com/@HockeyIndiaMedia

and https://www.youtube.com/@SportsOdisha