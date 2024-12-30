100-Word Insight: Naveen-Bobby Das get Thumbs Up in Ganjam

While former CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik received unprecedented response from people during his visit to Ganjam district, it was Pranab Prakash Das who again emerged as his trusted lieutenant.

Bobby, who was instrumental in building BJD’s organisational structure over the last few years, managed Naveen’s visit and meeting with distressed farmers effectively. Bobby’s close interactions with the young leaders, also hinted at new political alignments in future.

Whether we accept or not, Ganjam gave a big thumbs up to Naveen. It would be interesting to see the responses during his visit to Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapada districts tomorrow.