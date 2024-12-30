ISRO Successfully Launches SpaDeX Mission to Demonstrate In-Space Docking Technology

Bengaluru: ISRO successfully launched its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch, rescheduled to 10:00 PM on Monday, marks a significant milestone in demonstrating in-space docking technology.

The mission features two spacecraft, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target), which will dock autonomously in low-Earth orbit, showcasing technology essential for future space missions. Developed by the UR Rao Satellite Centre with support from other ISRO facilities, the SpaDeX spacecraft face unique challenges due to their small size and require high precision for docking.

This mission is a precursor to ISRO’s goal of building a space station by 2035 and supports future autonomous docking operations, such as Chandrayaan-4. Additionally, the PSLV rocket’s fourth stage, POEM-4, will deploy 24 small payloads, including 14 from ISRO and 10 from academic institutions.

ISRO’s successful SpaDeX mission is a major step in advancing space docking capabilities, enhancing operational flexibility for future space exploration.